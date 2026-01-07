Chinese food is loved worldwide for its variety and bold flavours. From dumplings and noodles to hot pot, fried rice, and bao, every region in China offers something unique. What makes the food scene even more fascinating is how easily accessible it is. In China, food isn't limited to restaurants alone-shopping malls, small local eateries, and food courts are packed with options at all times of the day.





This everyday food culture was recently highlighted in an Instagram video by Chinese content creator Mia Chen, who explained just how affordable eating out in China can be. In the video, she shares that she never cooks for herself in China. Instead, she eats all three meals either at restaurants or by ordering takeout. She mentions that she usually eats at shopping malls because most malls have at least two full floors dedicated entirely to food.





Before her meal arrives, she orders a juice by scanning a QR code. The drink costs about three dollars. For her main meal, Mia chooses a self-serve mini hot pot. She first scans another QR code to select the soup base and then places the order through her phone. She explains that QR code ordering has become standard across most places in China.





The content creator then shows how everything is designed for convenience, especially for people dining alone. If she needs help, she simply taps the service button. At her table, there is a drawer with instant sauce, tissues, hair ties, and even an apron. There is also a sauce station where diners can make their own dipping sauce, along with free pickle wedges and dessert.





In the end, she pays through her phone. The meal costs $8.50, which she says is slightly expensive. According to her, most people in China can eat well for just two to three dollars, regardless of their budget.

Check out the full video below:

Here's how the internet reacted to the video:





One user wrote, "Sadly, we could never have this in the US. The drawers would be empty. Thanks for sharing!"





Another added, "So many thoughtful little things!"





A comment read, "That looks so good! You're definitely making me want to visit China!"





Someone remarked, "Thank you for making these videos. It's so interesting to learn about day-to-day life in China."





Many others left comments like, "I need to go to China... This is amazing!"





