Another day, another page from Diljit Dosanjh's culinary tale. The actor-singer is currently in Mumbai and is occupied with one too many concerts in the city. Despite his busy schedule, Diljit never fails to give his Instagram family a sneak peek into his foodie shenanigans. Days after posting how he prefers to eat paratha and white butter before his show, Diljit has shared his new pre-concert indulgence. This time, it is a rice dish. No, we are not talking about biryani. Instead, Diljit was gobbling down tehri with a side of pickle, of course. The singer shared a clip of his meal on Instagram Stories. “Inna achar mai kha ke jana hi jana hai show te (I will eat this much pickle before heading for my show),” he is heard saying in the background. "Mumbai," read the caption of the post.

Yes, we already know you are looking for some lip-smacking delicious ways to give a flavourful spin to regular rice. Below, we have listed down some amazing recipes like murgh koftey ki biryani, garlic and egg fried rice, Zafrani Pulao and so much more.

Here're 5 Rice-Based Recipes To Try:

1. Allahabad ki Tehri

A delectable one-pot rice meal loaded with aromatic spices and flavourful vegetables. To enhance the taste, top it up with a spoonful of desi ghee. Get the recipe here.

2. Garlic and Egg Fried Rice

Looking for a quick and flavour-packed rice recipe? Your search ends here. Rice mixed with goodness of eggs, garlic and a few oriental flavours is absolutely delicious. Recipe here.

3. Murg Koftey ki Biryani

We couldn't have missed out on our chicken lovers. Murg Koftey ki Biryani is heaven on a platter. Koftas made with spiced chicken and cooked with basmati rice sounds yummy. Save the recipe now.

4. Hariyali Pulao

We just found a spicy and super delicious pulao dish that will become your go-to dinner option. Click here for the recipe.

5. Zafrani Pulao

Presenting a rich and exotic dish for your dinner get-togethers, Zafrani pulao. It is a sweet preparation made with basmati rice, nuts, saffron, and milk. Looking for the recipe? Click here.

Prepare these rice dishes for your weekend gathering. Let us know your favourite pick.