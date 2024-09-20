Alanna Panday's penchant for good food almost always triggers our hunger pangs. On Thursday, September 19, Ananya Panday's cousin once again treated her fans to a delicious breakfast spread from her Maldives vacation. She shared a picture of the morning meal on her Instagram Stories leaving us hungry even on a full stomach. Displayed on the table were crispy and fluffy pancakes served with butter and two other dips. There was a plate of freshly cooked scrambled eggs, coupled with bread and croissants.

Alanna is a strong advocate of healthy eating, hence her breakfast also included a range of nuts and berries. We spotted cashews, raisins, blueberries, dates, walnuts and almonds garnished with pumpkin slices and a block of cheese for some flavour. That's not all. Alanna also treated her tastebuds to a plate of carrot strips, peach slices and pineapple chunks. A glass of fruit juice was kept on the table for a scrumptious finish to the meal.

Alanna Panday's foodilicious posts are to die for. Last month on her 29th birthday, she indulged in a Bridgerton-themed celebration. A pastel-pink colour theme with pearls and bows was the decorative highlight of the bash. We loved the all-white birthday cake. The words “twenty-nine” were written on the delicious dessert with white icing. Delicate ribbons were used to beautify the cake. In one of the pictures that Alanna posted on Instagram, she was seen diving into a slice of the vanilla-flavoured goodness. The smile on her face was clear proof that the taste was simply awesome. The cake was paired with wine glasses filled with some sort of drink to amp up the aesthetic level. Read on to know more.

Before that, Alanna Panday feasted on the Mexican favourite — tacos. She shared glimpses of her foodie outing on Instagram. The first photo featured all the ingredients required to make tacos including mushrooms, grated cheese, hot sauce, fruits and vegetables and of course taco shells. The next snap captured the taco shells stuffed with fresh veggies that looked oh-so-appetising. Want to know more? Check out the full story here.

Alanna Panday's foodie ventures are simply awesome. What do you think?