Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, is currently enjoying a luxurious stay in Tokyo alongside her husband, Ivor McCray, and their son, River. Undoubtedly, an array of Japanese delicacies took centre stage. The YouTuber kick-started her culinary escapades by giving a sneak peek into an authentic izakaya, which is a type of casual Japanese gastropub where people gather to drink and eat small, shareable dishes served from an open kitchen, indicating a focus on fresh preparation.





Following this, Alanna gave a virtual tour of the foodie delights she relished over there. The first frame featured a long piece of driftwood served with a big bowl of Chirashizushi (which literally means scattered sushi). This dish is characterised by its colourful and artful presentation, with the toppings "scattered" (arranged) over a layer of rice. From what it looked like, the variety of ingredients included raw fish (sashimi), seafood and chopped pieces of a range of vegetables. To balance the rich flavours of the food item and offer a mix of textures in each bite, we can also spot a couple of bowls containing side dishes commonly served with it, like miso soup, pickled ginger, seaweed salad and a few other condiments.

Afterwards, Alanna took her fans inside the kitchen, documenting the preparation of the cloud-like smooth pancakes. Here, the chef was seen skillfully pouring the thick, white, creamy batter for the pancakes on a baking plate, creating cute shapes with it. “The fluffiest pancakes,” read her small note below the video, capturing the essence of the moment.

Well, how can a foodie like her stop herself from ending her wholesome meal without a sweet dish? The following frame in the YouTuber's journey featured irresistible Japanese souffle pancakes, served alongside a dollop of high-purity Manuka honey, fresh milk for the whipped cream and dried fruits on top. Surely, the pancakes, with their sweet aroma and buttery texture, were a delightful end to her culinary journey for the day.





We are already drooling over Alanna's Japanese foodie expedition. Aren't you?