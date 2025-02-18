Alaya F is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who follows a strict diet, yet she never misses an opportunity to enjoy delicious food. Recently, the Bollywood actor shared a glimpse of her favourite breakfast on Instagram in a video. Her morning indulgence strikes the perfect balance between being both indulgent and healthy. In the caption, Alaya wrote, "What if I told you that your breakfast could taste like ice cream or sorbet and still be really healthy? Lots of you wanted my smoothie bowl recipe, so I decided to make a little video on it! It's my favourite, enjoy!"





In the video, she says, "I eat this literally every single day for breakfast, and I can't get enough of it. I'm obsessed." She then begins explaining the ingredients to make the scrumptious delight, following which she opens up about the extremely simple recipe.





Ingredients to make Alaya's favourite smoothie bowl-

Some frozen bananas.

Some frozen berries. I have found that strawberries and blueberries taste best.

This is optional, but 1 spoonful of almond butter really adds a lot of nice creaminess to the smoothie bowl.

1 spoon of Greek yoghurt.

Just a little bit of almond milk or any milk.

Just a tiny little spoon of honey.

For decoration - A little bit of granola or muesli, chopped pieces of coconut, and chia seeds.

The recipe for the smoothie bowl, as per Alaya, is-





Blend all the ingredients in a smooth paste.





Then, decorate the bowl with the other ingredients.





Alaya instructs, "We get a little bit of granola or muesli, whatever you prefer. It just adds a really nice texture to the smoothie bowl."





She adds, "Some coconut, a few more berries, some chia seeds and a little bit of almond butter if you want. And that's it, our smoothie bowl is ready."





Later, in the caption, Alaya also talked about the nutritional benefits of her smoothie bowl. Highlighting the importance of each ingredient, she wrote, "Bananas and blueberries give you natural energy and antioxidants, while almond milk adds some vitamin E. Chia seeds bring healthy fats and fibre, and almond butter gives you the protein for muscle recovery."





She continued, "Granola and coconut shavings add crunch and hydration, with honey for a touch of sweetness and antibacterial benefits. Greek yoghurt ties it all together with protein and gut support."





Will you try this breakfast bowl recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!