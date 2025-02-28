Thai food lovers, are you excited? The Thailand Food Festival 2025 has officially begun at Mumbai's Corona Garden, Bandra. Kicking off today (February 28), the fest runs till March 2. Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, this event is a paradise for foodies craving authentic Thai flavours. Sounds amazing, right? Well, there's more. If you love Thai cuisine, you know it's all about bold street food and classic favourites that top every traveller's foodie bucket list.





Also Read: 10 Street Foods You Shouldn't Miss in Bangkok





The sizzling aroma of fried treats, flavorful noodles, fragrant rice dishes, and piping hot soups packed with spices, herbs, shrimp, chicken, tofu, and more—it's the heart and soul of any Thailand trip. But hey, vegetarians, don't worry! A delicious spread of vegetarian Thai options awaits you too. For those who don't know, this is the second edition of the Thai Food Festival, and the goal is to introduce visitors to authentic local delicacies that you won't typically find in Thai restaurants across India. So, get ready to indulge.

Representative image. (Photo: Pexels)

“It's not just about food. We are also introducing Thai products, showcasing cultural performances, including a Thai band named Khamvisedth. Mumbai-based DJ Savio D'souza will also present Isaan music, which is the traditional music of northeast Thailand,” said chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, who has been behind Bandra's new favourite food joint, Khao Man Gai, while speaking about the festival in a statement.





She added, “This year will see a wider variety of regional dishes that are not commonly found in Indian Thai restaurants. We're also collaborating with White Rabbit Bar from Chiang Mai for a special cocktail menu on March 1." Chef recommendations: Kaeng hunglay (slow-cooked pork belly curry), Kha nhom jeen kaeng tai goòng (Southern Thai-style rice noodles with prawn curry), and Khua kling moo (Southern Thai dry pork curry).





Date: February 28 to March 2





Time: 4 PM to 9:30 PM





Venue: Corona Garden Bandra, 11, St John Baptist Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050





Tickets: Rs. 250 per day, available on District (formerly Insider) website/app.





Also Read: Best Food Festivals In India To Attend In Jan-Feb 2025