Whenever someone talks about Bihari cuisine, litti and chokha come to mind. Now we don't blame you for this assumption as these dishes do enjoy the limelight. There's no doubt that they taste incredible, but the truth is that Bihari food is a lot more than this. While the majority of the food is vegetarian, you'll be surprised to know that their non-vegetarian delicacies are equally good. Their prawn curry, for instance, is a pure culinary delight and something that every prawn lover should try. The preparation is quite simple, but the results are drool-worthy. So, it's time to give a break to regular prawn curry and try something different. This Bihari version of prawn curry will make for a delicious addition to your dinner table. Excited to try it out? Read on!

What Is Bihari-Style Prawn Curry?

Bihari-style prawn curry brings several unique elements to regular prawn curry. Firstly, the prawns are marinated with spices that allow for better absorption of flavours. Then, there is the use of other local masalas that give it a unique taste. Another interesting thing about this prawn curry is the use of mustard oil. This helps impart a rich flavour to the curry, making it stand apart from other varieties. The curry is simmered on low heat, which further adds to its overall taste. It is a staple in Bihari households and a great dish to make for dinner. Pair it with steamed rice or roti to fully savour its taste.

Bihari-Style Prawn Curry Recipe | How To Make Bihari-Style Prawn Curry

To prepare this delicious curry, start by deveining and cleaning the prawns. Marinate them with red chilli powder, haldi and salt, and keep them aside. Now heat mustard oil in a pan and add bay leaves, cardamom, and a cinnamon stick. Give it a nice mix, and then add the chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown in colour. After this, add the ginger-garlic paste, followed by all the dry masalas and tomatoes. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Next, add the yogurt and cook again for a few minutes. Finally, add the marinated prawns and cook until the oil separates. Add water, and cover the pan with a lid. Simmer on low heat for around 10 minutes, and then garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!





Click here for the complete recipe for Bihari-style prawn curry.

This prawn curry recipe will make for a pleasant change from regular prawn curry. Add it to your dinner menu and enjoy it with your loved ones. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for more such prawn curry recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.