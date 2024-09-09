Indians are known for their hospitality worldwide. From greeting guests with folded hands to serving delicious meals, we welcome everyone into our homes with open hearts. Demonstrating this, an American content creator recently shared his touching and humorous experience with Indian hospitality. In a video posted on Instagram, he describes what happens when he makes an unexpected visit to someone's home in India. The content creator expresses his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome but notes one "problem" he often encounters with his hosts. He says, "I could arrive at an Indian's house at 4 pm without telling them and they're still going to feed me a lot of food." He adds that if he did the same in America, he'd be lucky to get a glass of water.

Also Read: Viral Video On "How Indians Serve Food" Gets 18 Million Views, Wins Hearts Online





The content creator then jokingly complains that the "only problem" he has with Indian hospitality is that "they give me way too much food". He adds, "I try to be polite and indirect in telling them that I'm getting full but they still give me too much food and I feel like it would be rude if I just stop eating." In his caption, the content creator asks, "How do I visit an Indian's house without them feeding me too much food? I love the hospitality but sometimes it is too much!."







Also Read: Watch: Blogger Makes His Indian Wife's Favourite Dishes. Internet Says, "That's Love"

This post sparked several reactions from his Indian audience.





One user said, "That's our love language."





Another added, "Unconditional love+unlimited food=guaranteed."





Someone else shared his cheat code to get out of the situation. They wrote, "CheatCODE: Tell them you are getting full when you are only half full actually. So by the end of the meal, you are actually full. Btw giving more food equals to more love."





Several others took pride in their culture of hospitality saying, "That's cultural values and tradition. Proud of being Indian."





A user said, "Buddy 4 PM is okay try coming at 4 AM as well. You'll still get the same."





"Indians will show their love via serving food," read another comment.





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.





Also Read: Popular UK Food Vlogger Makes Dal Bhat And Aloo Bhujia; Internet Calls Him A 'Certified Indian'