Kalki Koechlin is in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for a "quick shoot." Even amid her busy schedule, she made time to sample the country's traditional delicacies. In one of the pictures shared on Instagram from her travel album, Kalki gave fans a glimpse of the famous dessert baklava. The snap featured trays filled with multiple pistachio-topped baklavas, making our mouths water. This deliciously layered pastry has a delectable crunch and topped with chopped nuts. It is often served with sweetened syrup or a honey drizzle. “Quick shoot in Baku. Yes that's a Hindi song remix the cab driver is playing in the last video!” she captioned the most. Take a look:

Kalki Koechlin is a true-blue foodie. Previously, the actress delighted her taste buds with the sushi. Posting a collage on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Reaping the benefits of a brother who is married into Japanese culture.” The photo showcased the ingredients used to make sushi, including rice, fish, wasabi, nori and cucumbers. Rolled sushis were laid out atop a sushi mat, also known as a makisu. In the next frame, perfectly sliced sushis were served with soy sauce. Read the full story here.

A strict dietary practitioner, Kalki Koechlin, focuses on all things healthy and nutritious. On another page of her culinary diaries, foodies got a glimpse of her yummy breakfast. Want to know the items? Well, there were Turkish eggs (Cilbir), crispy and toasted bread and a cup of freshly brewed black coffee. Kalki appeared to have some company for her morning meal as there was an additional coffee cup and another plate of eggs. "How to make Tuesday mornings better," read the side note. Click here to read the full story.

Kalki Koechlin's gastronomical escapades always leave us craving delicious food.