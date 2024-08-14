Sushi, the iconic Japanese dish, is loved by people worldwide. It offers endless varieties from the classic sushi made with rice, vinegar and fish to options like Nigirizushi, Tekka Maki and Futomaki. On Tuesday, actress Kalki Koechlin indulged in this Japanese delight and shared the experience on her Instagram Stories. She posted a collage showing the sushi-making process. The first frame featured all the ingredients, including nori, rice, cucumbers, wasabi and fish. Next, we see rolled sushi placed atop a makisu aka a sushi mat. The following shots display perfectly cut sushi served with soy sauce. It seems that her sister-in-law had a crucial part to play in this feast, as Kalki captioned the photo, "Reaping the benefits of a brother who is married into Japanese culture." She added a hashtag (#icanmakesushinow) suggesting that she had the chance to not only enjoy this Japanese treat but also learn how to make it from scratch.

Also Read: Did You Know? Sushi Was Never Meant to Be Eaten! Uncover Its Surprising Origins

If you also want to treat your tastebuds with sushi, here are some recipes you can try at home:

1. California Sushi Rolls: A popular sushi roll made with crab meat, avocado and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed and rice. Topped with sesame seeds or fish roe, it is a delicious and mild sushi option. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sushi Tacos: A creative fusion of sushi and tacos, where a crispy seaweed or rice shell is filled with sushi ingredients like fish, avocado, and rice. It is a fun, handheld way to enjoy sushi with a twist. Recipe here.

3. Valentine Sushi Roll: A special sushi roll designed for romance. It is made with heart-shaped cuts of tuna, salmon, or other ingredients. It is a beautiful and romantic sushi option. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Sushi Platter: A varied assortment of sushi, including rolls, nigiri, and sashimi. It is a perfect option for sharing with your loved ones. The platter offers a mix of different flavours and textures, showcasing the best of what sushi has to offer. Detailed recipe here.





We hope to get more glimpses into Kalki Koechlin's foodie side in future!

Also Read: From Desi To Sushi: The Epic Transformation Of Dal and Rice Leaves Internet Divided