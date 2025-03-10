India's cricket team won millions of hearts on Sunday by lifting the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma and his team defeated New Zealand's team by 4 wickets. Now, Swiggy Instamart has shared their hilarious take on life before and after India's big win. Jumping on the bizarre food fusion trend, the video starts with the tagline, “Life before India won CTC.” What follows is a series of cringeworthy food experiments – Bournvita mixed into Maggi, jalebi dipped in ketchup, tadka poured over gulab jamuns and even an orange slice dunked in mayonnaise. The horror does not end there – snail mucin is pumped onto grapes, making for an unsettling sight.

Then comes the shift – “Life after India won CTC.” Suddenly, we see delicious food combinations again. Puri is paired with proper gravy, a heart-shaped butter slice rests atop a paratha, fizzy apple-flavoured drink is served with ice cubes and cola is elegantly poured into a glass with a straw. In their caption, Swiggy Instamart wrote, “Waqt badal diya jazbaat badal diye.”

After watching the video, cricket and food lovers made sure to leave their reactions in the comments section. The clip has recorded 171k views.

A user wrote, “Jalebi with sauce would be insane.”

Another one added, “Pehle vaale combo dekh ke bhuk mrrr gyi thi, lekin uske baad vale dekh ke bhuuk lgne lagi. [The first combo made my hunger die, but the one after that made me hungry again!]”

A comment read, “Itna bura toh Rohit Sharma aur Virat Kohli ke out hone par nahi laga tha jitna iss jalebi ko dekh kar laga. [Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli getting out didn't hurt as much as seeing this jalebi!]”

“Everything was fine until that Gulab Jamun thing,” said a foodie.

Another remark read, “ I have a suggestion, please make Mojito with chapati.”

“This is food gore,” wrote an Instagrammer.

“Zehar combination,” echoed a few.

