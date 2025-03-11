I have always admired Shriya Saran, not only for her incredible performances on screen but also for her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. She radiates fitness and wellness, and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to interview her about how she maintains her diet while staying active and energetic. Here's what she had to say about her balanced approach to nutrition.

Q: Shriya, you always look so fit and healthy. What's your philosophy when it comes to diet?

Shriya Saran: Thank you! For me, keeping a healthy weight is not about strict diets or skipping meals-it's about eating smart and making small, lasting changes that actually work. Balance and consistency matter more than extreme food trends. Instead of depriving myself, I focus on fresh, wholesome meals that give my body the nutrients it needs.





One thing that really helps is eating foods that keep me full for longer, so I don't end up snacking on unhealthy things. A nutrient-rich start to the day makes a big difference-something as simple as almonds in the morning supports my energy levels and helps me avoid mid-morning cravings.

Glass of warm water with lemon and honey helps with digestion.

Q: What does your morning routine look like? How do you start your day?

Shriya Saran: My mornings always begin with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey. This simple habit helps with digestion, flushes out toxins, and hydrates my body after a long night's rest. Hydration is something I prioritise because it plays a key role in maintaining energy levels throughout the day.





For breakfast, I prefer something light yet nourishing. Oatmeal with nuts and fruits, an egg white omelette, or a smoothie packed with berries, bananas, and a handful of almonds are my go-to choices. Almonds are packed with Vitamin E and healthy fats, which help keep my body energised. I avoid fried or overly processed foods in the morning since they slow me down rather than giving me an energy boost.





Q: Lunch is often a tricky meal-how do you keep it balanced and healthy?

Shriya Saran: I keep my lunch simple, nutritious, and filling. My meals are mostly home-cooked and include a balance of proteins, healthy carbs, and fibre. A typical lunch for me includes dal, roti, and sabzi, or sometimes grilled fish or chicken with quinoa and steamed vegetables. I also love having curd or a small bowl of homemade yoghurt, as it keeps my gut healthy and digestion in check.





One important thing I've learned is that portion control is key. Rather than overloading my plate, I eat just enough to satisfy my hunger. Overeating, even if it's healthy food, can make you feel sluggish. So, I listen to my body and eat until I feel comfortably full.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats and essential nutrients

Q: Do you believe in snacking? What are your favourite healthy snack options?

Shriya Saran: I don't believe in cutting out snacks completely-I just try to make smarter choices. A lot of people think snacking is bad for weight management, but the truth is, having the right snacks actually helps keep my metabolism active and stops me from overeating later.





Instead of reaching for chips or biscuits, I choose foods that keep me full and energised. Almonds are my favourite-they're packed with healthy fats and essential nutrients that help keep hunger in check and support weight management. I also enjoy hummus with cucumber and carrot sticks for a balanced snack. And when I'm craving something sweet, I go for green tea with a piece of dark chocolate. These simple choices help maintain steady energy levels throughout the day and curb evening sugar cravings.





Q: Dinner is another meal that people struggle with. What's your approach?

Shriya Saran: I prefer keeping dinner light and easy to digest. A bowl of soup with grilled vegetables, a salad with almonds and seeds, or khichdi works well for me. I try to eat by 7:30 PM to aid digestion and sleep quality. Eating heavy, oily foods late at night can make digestion sluggish and impact energy levels the next day.

Yoga for balance, energy, and a healthy mind

Q: Apart from diet, what are your other wellness habits?

Shriya Saran:Hydration is key. I always keep a bottle of water with me, which helps with digestion, skin health, and weight management. Staying active is just as important-I enjoy yoga, Pilates, and dance workouts, ensuring movement is part of my daily routine.

Q: Any final advice for those trying to maintain a healthy diet?

Shriya Saran: For me, staying fit is not about eliminating foods. Including wholesome, nutrient-rich foods like almonds in my daily routine has helped me maintain my weight effortlessly. They keep me full, provide essential vitamins and minerals, and are easy to include in meals without any extra effort.





I also believe in balance. If I want to indulge, I do so guilt-free but in moderation. The key is a sustainable, healthy lifestyle-eating well, staying active, and listening to my body.





