India has been shining in the field of sports in the recent past. With a great medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes have done the country proud. Apart from athletics, the Indian contingent has also made a mark in the field of chess. 17-year-old chess whiz Rameshbabu Pragnnanandhaa has recently been in the news after he defeated the five-time reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup. As was befitting the achievement, popular dairy brand Amul honoured the teenage chess whiz in their latest topical with a food twist. Take a look:

The post was shared by the official handle of Amul India on Instagram and Twitter. It clocked in over 68 thousand likes at the time of writing. "Teenage Indian grandmaster beats world chess champ for the third time," they wrote in the caption.





In the topical, Amul had made a sweet caricature of the Indian chess whiz R. Praggnanandhaa in their own characteristic way. He was seen moving the 'King' piece of a chess set with one hand while enjoying a buttered toast with the other. Meanwhile, the Amul girl could also be seen licking a slab of butter along with the Indian teen chess champ. "He's made great Pragguress," read the witty pun and the tagline proclaimed, "Amul: Rapid Breakfast!"





(Also Read: Amul Celebrates India's Historic Thomas Cup Win With Its Famous Topical)

Amul is known for its quirky topicals on news from the field of sports, technology and entertainment.

17-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa made news after he defeated Magnus Carlsen for the third time in six months. Although Carlsen won the event with a higher score overall, praise poured in for the Indian teen chess champion for his amazing victory.





Meanwhile, this is not the only creative that Amul has shared. They often share foodie takes on happenings and ongoings from the world of technology, news and sports. Recently, they posted a sweet post on India's 75th year of independence. The post got over 79k likes and hundreds of comments. Take a look:

What did you think of Amul's topicals? Tell us in the comments below.