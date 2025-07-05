A Labubu fever has taken over the world, and there's no coming back from it. This slightly spooky doll with oversized ears and a mischievous grin had its origins in an indie character from Kasing Lung's 2015 storybook, 'The Monsters.' Now, it is apparently everywhere, from designer handbags to decor items. The popularity boomed when K-pop icon Lisa was spotted with a Labubu doll hanging from her bag. Next, it was the turn for artists like Dua Lipa, Rihanna, David Beckham (yes) and Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Karan Johar to hop onto the bandwagon.

The trend has seeped into the food world, too. Recently, a content creator dropped a video on Instagram where she surprised her viewers by baking a Labubu Cookie. You read that right. The giant cookie had a striking resemblance to the eerie-looking doll. The cookie was covered with dough, and chocolate chips were used for the eyes. But there's a catch. When the cook put the life-sized cookie into the oven, it came out all crumbly, cracked and distorted, looking even more bizarre.







The internet had a gala time watching the video. It received more than 6.4 million views.





One user said, “Bro was smiling before he went in.”





“Ok, so this is art,” lauded another.





“When are we gonna learn our lesson?” asked one person sarcastically.





“Now we need a Birkin cookie to go with it,” noted a foodie.





“It looks exactly like the real one,” pointed out an individual.





“Still cuter than the real thing,” read an honest remark.





Before this, a video of a Labubu Toast by a digital creator grabbed attention online. The Instagram caption revealed, “Couldn't resist making this Labubu toast! I used whatever I could find in the kitchen - the end of a masher for the ears, the back of a cookie stamp for the teeth, black olives (with a dot of yogurt) for the eyes, salami for the ears and nose, and grated cheese for the fluff. So much fun to make - share with anyone who loves Labubu!” Click here for the full story.