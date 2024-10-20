Food has an unparalleled power to unite people across cultures and geographies. However, there are times when specific places become closely associated with certain dishes. A recent example of this phenomenon can be seen in the case of Anand Mahindra, who took to social media to shed light on the often-ignored vegetarian cuisine of Punjab. In a thread on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mahindra highlighted Punjab's scrumptious food items, sparking a culinary epiphany among his followers. He shared a snap featuring a plate of Chhole Bhature, Aloo Sabzi, and fresh salad, accompanied by a note that read, “10 Delicious Vegetarian Dishes from Punjab.” This post aimed to challenge the common perception that Punjab is synonymous with non-vegetarian cuisine.





Also Read:"Incredible. Unique. Indian." Anand Mahindra Reacts To Viral Video Of PhD Student's Food Stall





In the post, Anand Mahindra said, "Salivation on Saturday. Who would have thought of Punjab as a paradise for vegetarians?” Further, lauding the food items on the food platter, he added, "And it inspires me to head out to the nearest dhaba."

Anand Mahindra's post went viral and already received 107.3K views. Here's how social media users are reacting to it.





Also Read: Anand Mahindra's Venice Travelogue Is Full Of Gelato, Hearty Lunches And Breathtaking Views





One user said, "The food of Punjab is really very good. Punjab is a very good place for those who eat vegetarian food. I like the chole bhature there very much.

Another user stated, “Vegetarian food is the best. Dhaba food is even more amazing.”

Someone else wrote, "Punjab's not just butter chicken and lassi; its vegetarian game is fire! Move over, salads. Punjabi dhabas are where the real veggie magic happens.”

“The moment I start thinking of dieting, such posts magically appear on my feed, and all plans go awry,” read a hilarious comment.

"These Bhaturas are too yummy," a comment read, followed by a drooling/mouth-watering face emoji.

Anand Mahindra's enthusiasm echoes the surprising fact that Punjab has more vegetarians than meets the eye. If you want to check some delicious vegetarian Punjabi recipes, click here.