Businessman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). His feed is all updated with work developments, life experiences and interesting reposted content from around the world. Mahindra recently went to Venice, Italy, and shared the highlights of his trip on his X handle. Calling it his "Venice Travelogue", Mahindra posted some incredible glimpses of the city, insights into its culture and mouth-watering food pictures. Let's take a closer look at Mahindra's food adventures in Venice.





Talking about the importance of food in Italy and Venice, Mahindra penned, "As everywhere else in Italy, food is a major preoccupation in Venice." He posted a picture of a cafe signboard that read - "Things to do today: Wake up, Eat gelato, Take a nap, Repeat." He also posted pictures of an outdoor lunch table and a delicious-looking gelato served with hazelnuts, and what looks like coffee and chocolate sauces. Commenting on the dessert, Mahindra said, "Even the humble gelato is sometimes served as a gourmet dish with "katoris' of condiments."







He also recommended visiting 'Al Covino' for lunch or dinner. Al Covino offers creative modern European cooking, with set menu options, in a cosy, bistro-like space.

"A tiny, 7-table place under the new management of Claudio and Claudia, who gave it new life 5 months ago-and gifted themselves a new life by getting married 3 months ago," Mahindra wrote, adding, "They are warm and friendly, and deliver an experience that makes you feel like you are a guest in the kitchen of their home. The food has an astonishing combination of flavours with ingredients sourced and named with affection. Outstanding."







