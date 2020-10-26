Twitter Reacts To Ananya Birla Slamming US Restaurant For Racist Behaviour Towards Family

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: October 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Singer-Songwriter Ananya Birla took to Twitter on Sunday to call out a popular Italian restaurant at the US for their inhospitable behaviour towards her and family who has stepped out to dine together. She wrote that the restaurant's behaviour was racist and "not okay" and that they need to learn how to behave with their customers. "Literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad", she wrote in her tweet explaining the untoward incident.
This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay.
Her mother, an educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla also expressed her displeasure on Twitter, "Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this," she wrote while re-tweeting her daughter's tweet.
Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this. https://t.co/szUkdxAgNh
Ananya Birla is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who also made it to Forbes List of India's 10 richest billionaires in the year 2020.
While the restaurant has not yet responded to the claims made by the singer, the internet is aghast. Some of them are puzzled as to how the US restaurant could do something like this with such an illustrious family, others are disgruntled by the alleged discriminatory behaviour of the staff and are sharing their first-hand experiences with racism around the world. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.
@NeerjaBirla I was very surprised that this can happen with the family of Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla ji, then what will happen to the common man! This is a very sad incident!
They shouldn't have behaved like that with anyone, whether or not they belong to a reputed business family. As long as someone can pay for their meal there, they ought to treat with respect— Barkha Samnani (@bsamnani) October 24, 2020
Sadly there is racism in every field and time to time those racists prove their mean behaviour on people. Respect every individual and race. Each has its own identity.
Do they know you can buy them off with the blink of an eye!
