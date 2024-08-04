Happy Friendship Day, everyone. Not just us but also our favourite Bollywood stars are making it a point to celebrate the day without oomph and joy. On the special day, Ananya Panday shared a snippet of her celebration on Instagram Stories. The actress has shared a picture of herself holding a coffee mug that read “Bae” [before anyone else]. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "My no.1 Bae-FF is coffee." She has also added the hashtag “Friendship Day With Bae” to her post. Take a look at the pic.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Opens Her Millet-Based Restaurant In Hyderabad - Details Inside

So, how are you celebrating Friendship Day? Are you also a coffee lover? To make a day memorable, we have curated a list of yummy coffee recipes that you can prepare at home.

1. Vanilla Cappuccino Recipe

Is there a better way to start the list? We think not. All you need is a double shot of espresso and steamed milk with a hint of vanilla. Recipe here.

2. Filter Coffee

This one has a fan base of its own. A piping cup of coffee served with a portion of chocolate brownie has the power to lift your mood. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spiced Coffee

Not a fan of regular coffee? This desi version of the quintessential beverage is for you. The goodness of ginger and cardamom makes it a must-try. For the recipe, click here.

4. Instant Coffee

This one is for your busy mornings. Put a spoonful of coffee powder and hot milk in a cup. Now, stir it well and voila. Recipe inside.

5. Irish Coffee

It is a bewitching combination of sweet, whisky-laced coffee. It is simple and super yummy. Want to try? Click here.









