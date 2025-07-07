Australian food critic and writer Matt Preston, most popular for judging several seasons of MasterChef Australia, has shared one of his favourite places in the world to enjoy authentic churros. For the unversed, churros are a popular dessert originating from Spain and Portugal. These are long, fried dough pastry sticks that are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. After frying to golden brown, churros are rolled in a cinnamon-sugar mixture and served with delicious chocolate sauce.





In his post, Matt Preston shares glimpses from Chocolateria San Gines, one of Madrid's most iconic chocolate shops, known for its chocolate with churros. Preston shares that this is the first place where he ate churros 17 years ago and that too at 4 in the morning.





Located in the vibrant Cais Sodre neighbourhood, this cafe offers an authentic churros and chocolate experience in a relaxed and modern environment.

Also Read: From Langar Halls To Old Delhi Streets: A Look Into Matt Preston And Gary Mehigan's Delhi Food Trip





In the video, Preston can be seen enjoying lots of churros with chocolate sauce served in a cup. He can also be seen playing with the churros, pretending to eat the entire stick at once and placing it like a funny moustache on his face.





Asking for more such churro cafes, Preston wrote, "I first ate churros here at 4 am, 17 years ago. Then it was just a doorway under an arch with a couple of tables. Now it's consumed the block. It's an old favourite, but where do you think serves the best churros in the world?"

Watch the video here:







The comments section is flooded with recommendations for churro spots and appreciation for Preston's post:





Commenting on the video, popular Chef Audra Morrice wrote, "It was my best breakfast ever in Barcelona! Wishing I could be back there again soon!!!!"





Another said, "Looks like you're having too much fun with those churros." A third commented, "Keeping it real with some 'dad jokes' hey, Matt?"





A foodie recommended, "Churreria Alhambra, in Granada (pl Bib-Rambla, 27). They are exquisite and by far the best we've ever tried. Vivan los churros!!" Another chimed in, "A churreria in Talavera de la Reina (Castilla-La Mancha) called Churreria Mariana. Amazing churros y porras."





An Instagram user shared, "There's a little Spanish restaurant in Ballarat called Cafe Meigas, my son says they have the best churros and chocolate sauce."