Pancakes are indeed a favourite breakfast option. They are super easy to make, versatile, comforting and can be prepared using basic ingredients available in the kitchen pantry. This thin flat cake is typically made from a starch-based batter that may contain flour, eggs, sugar, milk and butter. While pancakes certainly have a huge fan following around the world, they're not one of the healthiest breakfast options. The refined flour and sugar present in pancakes can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and also lead to weight gain. However, there are numerous ways in which you can enjoy this breakfast dish guilt-free. And one of the best ways to do this is by switching the ingredients with healthier alternatives.





Also read: 7 Healthy Pancake Recipes For Your Next Special Breakfast





Considering this, here we bring you a delicious yet healthy banana pancake recipe to kick-start your day on a healthy note. Made with the goodness of bananas, oats and eggs, this pancake is not only delicious but also healthy. The best part is that you only require three ingredients to make this yummy pancake. Yes, you heard us. Make this banana pancake in less than 10 minutes and thank us later!

What Are The Health Benefits Of Banana Pancakes?





Bananas are rich in vitamin C and are an excellent source of potassium. They also have a high fibre content and aid in digestion. These banana pancakes are light, fluffy and extremely healthy.





Can A Pancake Be Healthy?





Yes, pancakes can certainly be healthy when made using wholesome ingredients. Try to opt for healthier alternatives as they won't cause a spike in your blood sugar levels.





Can You Eat Pancakes And Lose Weight?





Pancakes may help in weight loss if made using natural ingredients. You can use whole-grain flour instead of refined flour to make your pancakes healthier. It's best to avoid refined sugar in the recipe. Skip topping your pancake with maple syrup, chocolate syrup or ice cream.





Also read: Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Hacks To Make Pancakes Fluffier (Recipe Inside)

How To Make 3-Ingredient Banana Pancake | Banana Pancake Recipe

To make this pancake, you need bananas, eggs, oats flour and that's it! You can literally make this pancake with just three ingredients. To begin with, take bananas, eggs and oats in a blender. Blend until you get a smooth batter.





Now, heat a pan set on low-medium flame and pour two scoops of the batter. Allow it to cook for some time and then flip the pancake so that it cooks evenly from both the sides.





Once done, transfer to a plate and serve hot with maple syrup and butter. You can also pair it with some whipped cream or any fruits of your choice.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of banana pancake.





Sounds easy, right? Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're looking for more pancake recipes, click here.