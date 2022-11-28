South Indian food has a huge fan following across the country, including Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. If you follow her regularly on social media, then you would know how she loves south Indian classics. Recently, she gave us a glimpse of her south Indian meal which comprised podi ari (rice dish), kanji, Cherupayar upperi, (green moong daal) and some vegetables. She paired the dishes with papadam. Just a few days after, this weekend, Anushka got the craving for south Indian food again and she chose to devour a vegetarian Sadya platter.





Sadya is a Kerala-special traditional spread, which is popularly consumed during the festival of Onam. The vegetarian meal consists of 24-28 dishes and can go up to 64 items. Anushka Sharma spent her Sunday enjoying the Sadya in the traditional way - on a large banana leaf. She shared a picture of it on Instagram stories.





Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

In Anushka's Sadya spread, we could spot classic dishes like avial (vegetables cooked in coconut milk), thoran, pachadi, nendran chips (banana chips), kichadi, injipuli, olan, parippu curry (made with dal).





Anushka Sharma credited her food to Chef Marina Balakrishnan, who specialises in vegetarian Kerala cuisine and also runs a home kitchen called Oottupura. The chef reshared Anushka Sharma's Instagram story and wrote, "Cooking a sadya is a divine experience. Grateful to be able to nourish some amazing people."





Anushka Sharma's love for south Indian food, especially Sadya, is well known. Even when she returned to India in October this year from a long trip in the UK, the first thing she ate was hearty Sadya that consisted of red rice, sambhar, pachadi, tamarind rice, lemon rice, and more. Read more about it here.





Are you also craving a Sadya meal for your sudden south Indian food cravings? Here are some recipes you can try.