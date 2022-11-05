You must be living under a rock if you aren't aware of Anushka Sharma's love for food. Anushka is a strong advocate of vegetarian meals. Time and again, she has proved that even a veg platter can be delicious, healthy, and above all, have a variety of options. The actress is currently busy with the shooting schedule of her upcoming sports drama, Chakda Express, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Amid the work schedule, her foodie posts have been our personal favourites. And, today, we have another one added to the list. She shared a snap of her platter on Instagram Stories. Can you guess? Of course, it is Kerala cuisine. We can spot a humble portion of Podi ari kanji, prepared using hand-grounded red rice, Cherupayar upperi, a South Indian-style green moong daal, and some vegetables. Anushka enjoyed the meal with pappadam (papad).

Here is Anushka Sharma's indulgence. The actress also thanked chef Marina Balakrishnan for the fantastic meal.

After looking at Anushka Sharma's utterly delicious South Indian meal, we are sure you are craving it too. Aren't you? We have handpicked a few recipes that you can relish.

1. Podi Ari Kanji (Broken Red Rice Kanji)

If you are looking for something light and healthy for an early dinner, then you must try this staple food. It is made using broken red rice, which is easy to digest. It is also a go-to option for all fitness enthusiasts out there.

2. Thoran

You would have tried too many mixed vegetable dishes. But Kerala's culinary take on the standard stir-fried vegetable dish is beyond excellence. Try it yourself.

3. Kadala Curry

This spicy vegetarian curry is made of black chickpeas, coconut and flavourful seasoning. Best part? It is gluten-free.

4. Cheera Thoran

All you need for this yummy stir fry recipe is a bunch of spinach, coconut and a few spices.

5. Vegetable Stew

A vegetable stew is an earthy curry that is delicious and super easy to make. Add aromatic spices to enhance the experience.

Which one from our list is your favourite recipe? Tell us in the comments below.