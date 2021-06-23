Actress Anushka Sharma is a go-getter if there ever was one. From being an actor, producer, and now a mother, Anushka does it all with a smile on her face, with some infectious energy in tow. Well, it looks like we have found her secret. It is coffee. The 33-year-old loves her coffee and we have proof. She recently dedicated a post on her Instagram Stories to her favourite beverage. In a candid note, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress wrote, “Coffee makes me very optimistic. I love coffee. Thank you for listening.” We bet that all true caffeine lovers can absolutely relate to Anushka's honest confession. We sure do!





Take a look at the post here.

Well, for those of you who are still in two minds about coffee, let us tell you that there are several benefitsof coffee. For starters, coffee can perk up your mood on a bad day. It also helps boost the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, noradrenaline and dopamine. If you feel good after consuming coffee, there's no harm in adding it to your daily routine in a healthy quantity, of course.

The good news is that there is no one way to reward your taste buds with coffee. The beverage comes in a variety of flavours. You can stick to the basics by making a perfect filter coffee. The classic South Indian style coffee is quite popular in the world of caffeine lovers. It is foamy and strong, and hence perfect on mornings that you feel lazy. It is also typically served in a glass instead of a cup. Here's how you make an authentic filter coffee.





Another wonderful coffee style that is a crowd favourite is Cappuccino. The thick and creamy textured coffee works as a perfect companion to your biscuit or bun. Add a dash of cinnamon to it and you are good to go. Here's the recipe of cappuccino.





If you are in the mood to spruce up your evening with a tasty coffee treat, you have to try the mint coffee recipe. Coffee is coupled with fresh mint and ice, making it a fun drink. You can also make spiced coffee, which uses ingredients such as ground coffee, ginger, cardamom and grated chocolate. The combination of chocolate and coffee never fails and so this recipe deserves a try. Iced coffee that comes with a pinch of rum, nutmeg, and ice-cream also sounds too good to miss.





We are as optimistic as Anushka Sharma that coffee will brighten your day. Which one is on your list of must-haves?