Rajasthan offers a wide variety of snacks that cater to different tastes. From spicy and savoury to sweet and tangy, there is something for everyone. The usage of aromatic masalas adds to the taste and aroma of these snacks, making it hard to resist indulging in them. Recently, actress Anushka Sharma too was seen relishing a popular Rajasthani snack. Anushka is an ardent foodie and loves exploring different types of cuisines. But what makes her foodie adventures so relatable is her love for Indian food. Her recent indulgence featured a delicious Rajasthani snack and it has left us craving for some!





Also read: Anushka Sharma Teams This Buttery Delight With Her Coffee





Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her yummy indulgence on Instagram Stories. Can you guess what it is? It is the quintessential kachori. In the photo, we could see a plate of half-eaten kachoris. There was also some chutney kept along with them. The kachoris looked quite tempting and it seemed like the actress couldn't resist digging into them. Take a look at the photo she shared:

Kachori is one of the most loved Rajasthani snacks. This fried pastry is typically stuffed with spiced potatoes, lentils, or onions, and served with chutney or aloo sabzi. If you too are craving kachori after looking at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story, just like us, we've got you covered. Here's how you can make this delicious Rajasthani snack at home. Click here for some of our best kachori recipes.





Also read: Anushka Sharma's Recent Instagram Story Is All Things Relatable, Here's Why





Anushka Sharma never ceases to impress us with her gastronomic adventures. From authentic North Indian food to flavourful South Indian dishes - Anushka doesn't miss a chance to indulge in her favourite food every now and then. Earlier in January, the actress was seen relishing yummy South Indian food. She shared a picture of a delicious flat idli on Instagram. Also known as 'Thatte Idli' in Karnataka, the idli was a bit larger than usual and also had gunpowder smeared over it. You can read all about it here.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress - an OTT film based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release this year.