South Indian is one cuisine that always occupies a special place in our hearts. No matter what the time of the day, we are always ready to feast our senses on delectable treats from the southern area. Be it a soft, fluffy idli or some crispy dosas, the cuisine has so much to offer to its patrons. And it turns out even our favourite celebrities are big South Indian food lovers! Actress-producer Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share her yummy South Indian food indulgence recently. The click looked absolutely delicious and instantly made us drool. Take a look:

Thatte idli is a great South Indian treat. Photo Credit: Instagram

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of a delicious flat idli on Instagram on Monday evening. Also known as 'Thatte Idli' in Karnataka, the idli was a bit larger than usual and also had gunpowder smeared over it. A tempering of mustard seeds also was added to the delicious idli that Anushka Sharma devoured. The idli was served with spicy and tangy tomato chutney on the side. The actress-producer clearly loved the South Indian indulgence and thanked chef Marina Balakrishnan for the delicious meal. She also added two heart emojis in the caption of the story.

If all this chatter about Thatte Idli has got you craving some, we have just what you need. The Karnataka-origin treat is the perfect anytime meal and can be made at home with just three simple ingredients. Click here for the full recipe of Thatte idli.





(Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Idli Recipes To Add To Your Diet)

Thatte idli is made with just three ingredients. Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Interestingly, even Malaika Arora savoured a wonderful South Indian idli by the same chef on Monday. She even posted a story of the indulgence on Instagram and wrote, "Yummmmm." Later, she even shared Instagram reels dedicated to her travel diaries, and undoubtedly, they featured food quite prominently. Click here to read more.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress' - an OTT film based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release later this year.