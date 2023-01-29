Anushka Sharma often displays her love for food on social media. As much as the actress likes gorging on homecooked food delicacies, she equally enjoys snacking. Anushka recently devoured some tasty baked treats. She shared a picture of the snacks on Instagram Stories and left us hungry. The plate showed a half-eaten rusk topped with what appears to be creamy malai and cheeni. Alongside, we could also see a delectable puff pastry. It all looked quite appetising. Without writing anything as the caption, Anushka let the picture do the talking. Take a look:

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Yummy Food On Vacation In Hills, Guess What She Ate)





It seems that Anushka Sharma is on a food spree. Previously, she had shared a click featuring a platter of mixed pakodas. We could also see her husband Virat Kohli in the background of the frame. The couple's hearty indulgence indeed set us off drooling. Take a look:

Mixed pakoda platter shared by Anushka Sharma.

This is certainly not the first time we have seen Anushka Sharma gorging on baked food items. Some day ago, she was making the most of her indulgence with a similar delight. She dropped the picture of her delicious coffee accompanied by a lovely butter rusk. Here, she added the caption, “Sunrise bakery butter rusk with coffee.”





From North Indian food to her favourite South Indian meals, Anushka Sharma enjoys a range of dishes. She once relished a super amazing flat idli, known as “thatte idli”. It is usually larger in size than the usual idli and is often topped with flavourful gunpowder. The idli also featured a tempering of mustard seeds on top. This was done to enhance the taste of the overall dish. The thatte idli was teamed with a spicy and tangy tomato chutney.





(Also Read: Anushka Sharma Cuts An Adorable Cake As Daughter Vamika Turns 2 Months Old)





Can you guess Anushka Sharma's favourite Punjabi delicacy in the winter? It's a well-known food combo. Yes, we are talking about makki ki roti and flavourful sarson ka saag. Anushka shared a picture of her meal on Instagram. Apart from makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, we could also see another yummy curry that resembled a preparation of cabbage smeared in spices.





We told you that Anushka Sharma's food diaries are often brimming with food. She kickstarted her new year on a healthy note. She began her day with a cup of black coffee and a healthy dessert. For the caption, Anushka wrote, “Starting the year on a healthy note.”





Anushka Sharma certainly keeps us glued to her Instagram feed with some wonderful foodie indulgences. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the OTT film 'Chakda Xpress'.