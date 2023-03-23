The festival of Gudi Padwa was celebrated on Wednesday, March 22. Also known as 'Ugadi' in Karnataka, it marks the new year for Marathis and Kannadigas and coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, it is customary to eat some Maharashtrian delicacies like shrikhand, bhaji and poori. And Anushka Sharma's Gudi Padwa celebrations were no different! The actress enjoyed a wholesome and yummy meal on the occasion of the Maharashtrian New Year. Guess who the chef was? None other than Anushka Sharma's mother, Ashima Sharma. Take a look:

Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2023: Sameera Reddy Enjoys Hearty Lunch, Courtesy Her Mom-In-Law





In the click, we could see some traditional Maharashtrian treats laid out on a banana leaf, as is typical to Gudi Padwa. There was a bowl of steamed rice along with spicy batata bhaji or aloo bhaji. There was also a bowl of kala channa rasedaar as well as the classic Maharashtrian flatbread - Puran Poli. The meal was completed with two slices of lemon, kala namak and a slice of lemon pickle. "My mom's attempt at making Maharashtrian delicacies. Happy Gudi Padwa," she wrote in the caption.

We surely loved to see this amazing desi feast that Anushka Sharma enjoyed. This is not the only time we have seen the actress-producer relishing yummy food. She regularly shares her food indulgences from across the world for her Instagram fan following of 62.7 million. Recently, she confessed her love for croissants in an Instagram post. Anushka Sharma was enjoying a chocolate-filled croissant and the smile on her lips revealed how much she relished it. "Croissant high," she wrote in the photo carousel. Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of 'Chakda Xpress'. A sports drama based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, it will be released on OTT soon.