Attention, please! The "everything is cake" trend has made a comeback. Creative bakers, from around the world, stunned social media with their marvelous creations. They made cakes that looked exactly like everyday objects. They even posted videos and pictures of cutting into the cakes to reveal the dessert's true form. However, a Texas-based baker, Natalie Sideserf, known for the classic cake representations, has the baking game to a new level. This time, it's about three red apples. Of course, we have to guess which of the three is a cake. Before we give away the answer, let's take a look at the clip.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: The Custard Toast Is The Latest Food Trend That You Must Try







The video opens to three apples placed on the table. All of them look much alike and it is difficult to say which one is the cake. Moments later, she slides a knife through one of the apples only to reveal that it was a cake. “Real or cake”, Natalie captioned the post. The clip has gone viral on the Internet amassing over 8 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens.





While the Internet was amazed at the baker's creativity, many claimed that they were able to make the correct guess. "I noticed the difference because the sugar droplets catch the lighting differently, it looks slightly more shiny or bright," a user wrote. Another said, "Took a guess based on the one that looked the most delicious and I was right."





"That's it, I am convinced I am a cake as well," read a comment.





In 2020, during the “everything is cake” trend, we came across cakes which look like dolls, stuffed toys, even balls, toilet paper, vegetables, bags, as well as shoes. And, Natalie alone surprised the Internet with her creation. She had prepared a platter of juicy and glossy chicken chunks. Hold no, it wasn't a savoury item. Everything, including the plater, was a cake. It was hard to believe our eyes when Natalie cut into the platter.





Also Read: 5-Min Egg Boiling Hack Without Peeling Shell Goes Viral - This Simple Trick Is Pure Genius!

Do you want to see more of “everything is cake” trend?



