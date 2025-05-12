Corn flour and cornstarch are two common ingredients found in many kitchens, but despite their similar names, they serve distinct purposes in cooking. From baked goods to sauces, these ingredients play crucial roles in various dishes, but their differences can greatly impact the final result. Understanding their unique characteristics is key to unlocking new flavours in your cooking. In this article, we'll explore the key differences between corn flour and cornstarch and help you understand when to use each ingredient to achieve the best results in your cooking.

What Is Corn Flour?

Corn flour is a type of flour made from corn kernels, often used in baking and cooking. It is commonly used in recipes to add texture and flavour. It gives a distinct corn taste and aroma to dishes, making them more delicious. Common dishes that have corn flour as a popular ingredient include makki di roti or corn pakodas.

What Is Cornstarch?

Cornstarch is a fine, white powder extracted from corn kernels, often used as a thickening agent. It is commonly used in dishes to achieve the desired consistency. Cornstarch is often used to thicken sweet dishes like fruit custard or puddings. In Indian Chinese cuisine, cornstarch is used to thicken sauces in dishes like manchurian or chilli paneer.

Here Are 4 Key Differences Between Corn Flour And Cornstarch:

1. Colour

The most striking difference between corn flour and cornstarch is the colour. The former is pale yellow, whereas the latter is white. When kept together, it's quite easy to distinguish one from the other.

2. Texture

Not just the colour, but the texture of corn flour and cornstarch also differ significantly. Corn flour has a texture similar to that of regular atta (whole wheat flour). On the other hand, cornstarch is considerably finer in texture, somewhat like baking powder.

3. Flavour

Another noteworthy difference is in the flavour. When eating a dish consisting of corn flour, you'll taste an earthy and somewhat sweet flavour, like corn itself. However, cornstarch doesn't have any such flavour and is basically tasteless.

4. Usage In Recipes

A significant difference between corn flour and cornstarch lies in their usage in recipes. Corn flour is often used as a main ingredient in baked goods, such as cakes, bread and tortillas. In contrast, cornstarch is typically used as a thickening agent in sauces, soups and desserts.

Now that you know the major differences between corn flour and cornstarch, you'll be better able to distinguish between the two when cooking.