Wasabi, a staple Japanese condiment, features bold and fiery flavours. Derived from the rare Japanese wasabi root, this vibrant green paste is traditionally served with sushi and sashimi. Whether drizzled into soy sauce or layered onto a dish, this punchy Japanese seasoning delivers an invigorating kick to every bite. But foodies, we have to burst the bubble for you – most wasabi served in restaurants is not authentic.





Also Read:Adorable Baby Tries Wasabi, Her Reaction Is Too Funny To Miss





Instead, it is made from a blend of green food colouring, horseradish and mustard, as reported by Taste Atlas.

The wasabi plant thrives in moist environments, particularly in artificial water bodies and natural streams. Unlike most plants, wasabi cultivation is challenging and takes up to three years to mature. Traditionally, its rhizome must be finely grated using a textured sharkskin board to ensure its signature pungency. Additionally, wasabi must be grated fresh before serving to enhance its rich aroma, as its intense flavour is highly fleeting.





Owing to its expensive cultivation process, most restaurants do not serve authentic wasabi. Only about 5% of the wasabi served worldwide is genuine, the Taste Atlas report highlighted. The majority of restaurants rely on cheaper alternatives, such as dry wasabi powder, which mimics the zest but lacks the depth and fresh pungency of real wasabi.

Photo: Unsplash

Premium restaurants that offer authentic wasabi often replenish the condiment during the meal to maintain its herbal flavour and potency. The paste is also used in sauces and dressings.





Real wasabi offers multiple health benefits. According to sports dietitian Leslie Bonci, authentic wasabi contains antimicrobial properties and a compound called isothiocyanates, which helps protect against harmful bacteria that cause food poisoning, USA Today reported. Research further suggests that these active compounds may also improve memory in older adults.





Also Read: Wasabi: This Japanese Cousin of Mustard Can Actually Rule Your Kitchen





What's more, authentically prepared wasabi boosts the immune system, as it is rich in vitamin C, claims Audra Wilson, a bariatric dietitian at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, wasabi also helps reduce pain and inflammation in the body.



(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)