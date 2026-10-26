At a time when food choices are being shaped by convenience and hectic lifestyles, actor Pankaj Tripathi is encouraging people to pause and pay closer attention to what they eat. The actor joined FSSAI's Eat Right India movement to promote mindful eating.

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In a video shared by the official Instagram page of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the actor revealed that he learned to be mindful about what he eats at the age of 50.

“In our culture, we treat food with gratitude and respect by offering water and performing a ritual before a meal,” he shared in Hindi, urging people to show respect towards food.

He further shared that in recent years he has been spending at least 30 minutes on a single meal. “For the past month, I have been spending about half an hour eating nowadays, savouring the juices, savouring the taste, because all the hustle of the entire day is for this meal, isn't it?

“So, there should definitely be a proper time for that meal, where my focus remains solely on the food and nothing else,” he added.

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Pankaj Tripathi on Traditional Food Practices

During the interview, Pankaj Tripathi also spoke about traditional food practices and the importance of reconnecting with our regional culinary heritage.

“Our traditional foods are very good. Our ancestors thoughtfully designed and developed them,” he said, urging people to research more and ask about what their grandparents grew up eating.

The actor further added that every part of the country has its own traditional foods worth rediscovering. “Whether you are from UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat or any other state, every region has its own healthy traditional food,” he added.

In conclusion, he reflected on good food's connection to a person's overall well-being and shared that what we eat shapes our body and what we think shapes our personality.

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