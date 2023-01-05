Actress Athiya Shetty is a celebrity who brightens up our Instagram feed. But do you know that Athiya Shetty is a big-time foodie? She also makes it a point to share glimpses of her culinary adventures with her online family every now and then. Recently, she relished a lip-smacking treat and dropped an image of her indulgence on Instagram Stories. The actress gorged on a mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwich. The melted cheese dripping from the perfect sandwich looked very tempting. The grilled cheese sandwich was accompanied by heavenly dips. Without saying much, Athiya just tagged the restaurant and added a range of emojis. Take a look:





If Athiya Shetty's Instagram Stories made you hungry, you can also binge on a good sandwich. Don't worry about the recipes. Here, we have shared a list of five delightful sandwich recipes that can be prepared at home just like Athiya Shetty.

1) Grilled Cheese Sandwich





There's hardly anyone who doesn't like to dive into a delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Made with simple and basic ingredients, this can be your go-to breakfast. Make a nice grilled cheese sandwich at home and enjoy it with your steaming hot cuppa. Find the recipe here.





2) Vegetable Sandwich





That's a very delectable way of savouring vegetables that may seem boring otherwise. This yummy delight carries the goodness of broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, lettuce and eggplant among other ingredients topped with some cheese. If you haven't tried this already, do it today. Click here for the recipe.





3) Rainbow Sandwich





Do you know that this sandwich can be prepared in just five minutes? It looks gorgeous, colourful and tastes absolutely enticing. To prepare this, you need pudina chutney, tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, beetroot, sliced cucumber and tomatoes. Recipe here.





4) Tandoori Chicken Sandwich





You must try the tandoori chicken sandwich at home if you are a fan of chicken. If you are done with regular-style chicken sandwiches, just make this amazing treat quickly. Find the recipe here.





5) Street-style Egg Masala Sandwich





Do you like eggs? If yes, then this street-style egg masala sandwich will tantalise your tastebuds. You can stick to this recipe for a perfect protein-rich morning indulgence or during all times when hunger pangs strike. Just team it up with French fries, chips, or any other snack (if you want), and have fun. Recipe here.











Let us know which sandwich you liked the most from the list.