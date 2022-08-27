Let's be honest, it is next to impossible to stay away from Athiya Shetty's food diaries. No, we aren't complaining! We just love the way the actress makes it a point to keep her Insta-fam updated with her culinary adventures. So, what's new on her plate? Athiya has shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories and made us hungry. She dropped a picture of scrumptious vada pav, a popular street food item from Mumbai. We couldn't resist the view of deep-fried vada (made with a spicy potato mixture and gram flour batter) placed between fresh ladi pav. We could also spot a lip-smacking garlic-chilli chutney in between the pav. The dish was accompanied by fried green chilli as seen on her plate. Already slurping?





Take a look:





Also Read: Athiya Shetty's Foodie Favourites Are Too Relatable, Here's Proof

Photo Credit: Instagram

Have you started craving vada pav already? If yes, then you can find some amazing vada pav recipes listed below. Take a look at five delicious vada pav recipes:

Why don't you give your regular vada pav an interesting twist? Yes, that may include turning it inside out. Ulta vada pav is a delectable recipe where one needs to use potato vada to hold a bun in the middle. For any help, while making the dish, you can refer to this recipe.

Cheese lovers really don't mind adding cheese to any dish including vada pav. This indulgent recipe gives you a chance to enjoy a fiery vada pav clubbed with some grated cheese on top. Chilli cheese vada pav will surely tantalise your tastebuds.

This is an epic recipe for all those who like chicken and wish to enjoy the same through this street food item. Chicken vada pav carries the taste of tasty chicken vada sandwiched between soft pav combined with flavourful chutneys.

This is a classic recipe to try your hands on whenever you are hungry. Sometimes you crave a food item that's delicious and not too heavy to digest either. During such occasions, savour these tiny vada pav. This recipe is perfect for teatime snacking.

If you are bored with the regular vada pav recipe and are willing to try something new, this recipe should be your go-to option. We promise you will get a burst of flavours through this recipe. Vada pav ka pakoda can be paired with ketchup or a chutney of your choice.





So, now tell us what's your pick from the recipes.









