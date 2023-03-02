No matter which part of the country you may travel to, there's always something new and delicious to explore in terms of the food. Every state, every region and every city has its own set of street-style delights that are particular to that area. Mumbai has its vada pav, Kolkata has jhal muri, Delhi has chhole bhature, and so on and so forth. So, when Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor landed up in Indore to cover India vs Australia test series, he couldn't help but try a plateful of the famous treat from the city - the sweet and sour poha. Take a look:

The click was shared on the Australian journalist's official Twitter handle @plalor. He had posted a picture of the classic breakfast delight, made with puffed rice and garnished with onion and crunchy sev. Lalor clearly seemed to have enjoyed Indore's speciality, as he wrote in his post. "Indore's famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I'm loving it," he wrote in his tweet. The post has received over 77k views and 1.4k likes.





Indian foodies couldn't help but contain their excitement about the Indore-special poha. Several of them tweeted out their reactions to the foodie sojourn of the Australian journalist. Many of them recommended he pair it with jalebi. A few others suggested spots in Bangalore and Gujarat that he could visit on his next trip to India. Take a look:

Poha-Jalebi is only one of the many amazing foods that Indore has to offer. The city is home to some of the amazing, award-winning street food markets in the country. Chhapan market or 56 dukan is one of the most famous spots for eating the best local food in the city. Click here for a complete guide to Indore's chhapan market.