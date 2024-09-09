A video of an unusual 'chai' made at an Amritsar stall has gone viral on Instagram. In the reel shared by @thegreatindianfoodie, we see the vendor adding milk to a large vessel. He crushes some green elaichi (cardamom) on the floor beside his seat and adds it to the milk. He also sprinkles some flower petals on it. He cooks these ingredients together and also preps a handful of almonds by crushing them with a mortar and pestle. In another vessel, he heats butter and mixes it with the almonds. Next, he strains the milk from earlier into this vessel and combines all the elements thoroughly. Finally, he pours it into a glass to serve.

Also Read: "Please Stop Saying Chai Tea": Padma Lakshmi's Message For Fans





In the caption, the vlogger claims that this is "Amritsar's most expensive chai", priced at Rs 100. Watch the complete viral video below:











Also Read: Watch: Comedian's Hilarious Reaction To Viral 'Fruit Chai' Has Left The Internet In Splits

The reel has clocked 868K views so far. In the comments, many people were left wondering why a drink called "chai" had to be made this way. Some users sarcastically suggested adding other bizarre ingredients to the beverage, including cheese, mayonnaise, ginger garlic paste, etc. Several users felt that it should be named badam (almond) milkshake instead. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Chacha mutton masala aur dahi dalna bhool gaye." ["Uncle forgot to add mutton masala and curd."]





"Uncle ji se kaho chai aur badam shake dono alag alag beche jyada customer aaenge." ["Tell Uncle to sell chai and badam/almond shake separately - more customers will come."]





"Arey uncle tamatar kanda toh dal dete." ["Uncle, you should have added tomatoes and onions."]





"Chawal dal dete toh kheer ban jata." ["If he would have put rice, it would have become kheer."]





"100 rupee chai ft unhygienic conditions."





"The ant almost became part of the ingredients."





Before this, a video of a vlogger making chai 'infused' with earthen diyas took the internet by storm. Many users disapproved of the idea. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Viral Now: Surat's "Pappu Chaiwala" Gets Over 42 Million Views, Internet Compares Him To Dolly Chaiwala