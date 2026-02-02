How much cheese is too much cheese? We have seen cheese lovers, then people who love to add diverse dairy products in almost all dishes, and then comes the popular Indian rapper-singer Badshah. He can be seen indulging in a slice of cheese, gulping it down whole as a kid, making foodies feel nostalgic for their childhood. In an Instagram video, he is seen capturing a cheesy moment while seated in his car.





In the jaw-dropping clip, he asks, “Kaun kaun aese cheese khata hai (Who eats cheese like this)?” and unpacks a slice of cheese from its plastic wrapping. Cheese, made by coagulating milk, is high in protein, calcium, and fat, and is often used in countless dishes such as pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, soups, and burgers. But the singer refused to use it as a topping, filling, sauce base, or dip. Instead, the singer rolled the cheese slice into a small ball and put it in his mouth. The true-blue cheese lover can be seen enjoying the moment to its fullest, leaving his fans in awe. He shared the video, writing, “Say Cheese.”





Also Read: Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi Enjoys The "Best Pizza" In India "So Far"

Watch the video here:

Badshah's food diaries are a never-ending affair. The singer-rapper often shares glimpses of his meals, serving pure hunger pangs. On Republic Day, he enjoyed a vibrant Punjabi platter inspired by the Tiranga. It includes parathas, flavourful mint and green chilli chutney, safed makhan (white homemade butter), and aloo gajar ki sabji. In the same table, he also showed the generous amount of butter kept in a bowl near his plate, sharing, "Makhan ki quantity ye hai, ki kahi aap ko lage tikki waale makkhan hai,

no (This is the amount of butter - don't mistake it for the usual block of butter, no)." Read here to know more.





Before that, Badshah revealed how he indulges in a samosa. He begins by eating the pointed tip of the samosa, then the crispy, folded sides. While he dipped the samosa pieces into the chutney, he mentioned, "Aese duboke, adha geela ho pura geela nah ho, ardh geela (Dip it like this, half wet, not completely wet, semi-wet)." Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: 82-Year-Old Man Selling Snacks In Borivali Goes Viral For His Inspiring Work Ethic





Badshah's food diaries are too delicious to miss. Don't you think?