An 82-year-old is proving that age is no barrier when the heart is young. While retirement might signify a shift towards relaxation and fewer responsibilities, this man chose to run a small business with three others, and they all share the profit equally. In the now-viral video on social media, we see an elderly man selling ready-to-eat local snacks like farsan, chivda and chakli on a bustling Borivali street in Mumbai.





When asked more about his business, he shares in Hindi, “I've hired three women, who prepare the snacks. My job is selling. There are four of us in total. Whatever profit we earn from customers, we divide among ourselves. No one gets less, no one gets more.”





The man shares that he has been running the business since the COVID pandemic started, and exhibits a calm perspective on life and work. He keeps a small notepad to track earnings to ensure fairness. Talking about the same, the man adds, “Yes, I write everything down, like how much stock was sold, what the profit is, and we calculate everything together.”

Before this, he worked a regular service job. When asked how he feels about the change and working even during retirement, the man humbly says, “Chalta hai, koi baat nahi.”





Towards the end of the video, the man filming the clip tells the vendor that his followers had asked him to buy something from Dada as a gesture of encouragement and support. The elderly man humbly folds his hands and asks the content creator to buy whatever he wants. The content creator tells him to pack everything on the stall. The vendor thanks him with a humble smile. The video concludes with a simple request: if you are around Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar, come buy some snack items from Dada.





Watch the video here:

The video was also shared on X with a caption that read, “He is 82 years old and still working." Social media users were quick to react to the video, showing their respect and gratitude for the elderly man.





A user said, “He is living with dignity, why do we see it with sympathy. He enjoys his livelihood. Don't the Japanese work right till the end? Be proud and own it. That way, he can live longer with dignity.”

Someone mentioned, “Very good to see someone active at age 82, retirement is a state of mind!”

“Zindagi sub kuch sikha leti hai (Life teaches you everything). It's never easy,” wrote a person.

A person even praised his “honest and well-mannered” behaviour.