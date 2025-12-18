Is there any correct way to indulge in a samosa? Well, Badshah recently demonstrated how he prefers to relish this beloved Indian snack. In an Instagram video, he is seen seated in a food establishment with a plate of two samosas. He says, "Samose ki choch khaani chahiye pehele (You should eat the pointed tip of the samosa first)." Afterwards, when one of the servers brings in a bowl of imli chutney, he excitedly mentions, "Ye le aana nah pehele (Bring this first)." He also humbly asks his team, "Samose nhi khana hai abhi (Don't you want to eat samosas now)?" Following this, as the singer dips the piece of samosa into the sweet chutney, his face lights up, and his expressions clearly reveal the scrumptious taste of the snack. Meanwhile, his friend can also be seen joining him in appreciating the taste of the fried item.





Next, he states, "Uske baad khane chahiye inke kund nhi pankh (After that, you should eat not its corners, but its wings)." The singer takes the crispy, folded side edges of the samosa, dips them into the chutney and mentions, "Aese duboke, adha geela ho pura geela nah ho, ardh geela (Dip it like this, half wet, not completely wet, semi-wet)." When the person behind the lens questions him, "Kya report hai (What's the report)?", he replies, "Bahut badhiya (Extremely delicious)." Badshah is then approached by an admirer for a selfie, and he happily obliges, saying, "Haan beta photo le lena, samose bhi kha lena (Yes, take a photo, and eat the samosas too)."





"How to samose khaana and how to photo khinchaana while samose khaana (How to eat samosas and how to take photos while eating samosas)," reads his playful caption. Watch the full video here:







Last month, Badshah joined Chef Vikas Khanna in the kitchen. In a video posted on Instagram, the duo was seen assembling an intricate mango dessert. The plate already had a key yellowish element in place when Badshah added a layer of mango coulis on top. Chef Vikas Khanna then took over and used a piping bag to create a circular layer of what appeared to be mango mousse.





Badshah further added more coulis around the mousse to create a decorative border. Then, Vikas used a squeeze bottle to fill in the gaps and perfect the overall design. He placed a block of mango ice cream on top, which featured an intricately designed peacock made from Raspberry Kulfi. Finally, Badshah added the finishing touches to the dessert plate, resulting in a truly mouth-watering masterpiece that looked almost too good to eat. Read the full story here.





We cannot wait to see what's next in Badshah's foodie adventures!



