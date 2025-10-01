Indians have a thing with food that makes people everywhere fall in love with it. Whether it is the spicy street chaat of Delhi, the buttery parathas of Punjab, or the sweet treats from Bengal, there is something about Indian food that makes it unforgettable. And when it comes to snacks, the samosa is a superstar. In cities like London, where food from every corner of the globe is available, Indian snacks are still loved by the masses.





A desi stall, called Ghantawala Bihar, has two branches in London. But it is not just the outlets making news. The manager has taken a very unusual approach to selling samosas. Instead of waiting for customers to come to his stall in Wembley and London, he took the food straight to the streets.

A viral Instagram video showed a foreign local enjoying a samosa while standing beside his Tesla. The clip also featured the manager moving around, offering samosas at random spots - bus stops, outside tea stalls, and parks. This unplanned, free-flowing way of selling food is very Indian, very Bihari, and totally catching everyone's attention.





While the man served Samosas in his signature desi style, not everyone was impressed. Here is how the internet reacted:





A user wrote, “Nothing to be so excited about!!”





Another one added, “Promote your business correct way please.”





“Stop this nonsense in other countries,” read a comment.





A person suggested, “Great stunt, don't do it again. Thank you!”





Speaking against the negative remarks, an Instagrammer commented, “As long as he is not littering the streets, what's the harm?”