Poha is an Indian breakfast staple. The flattened rice is loved for its versatile nature. Be it Nagpur's Tarri poha or Indori poha, the food item is widely popular. Oh, and, not just in India. Poha is a favourite in the neighbouring country Bangladesh as well. A food blogger shared a video of Bangladeshi poha on Instagram, and we met you have never tried anything like it. Prepared with weird combinations, this poha dish is called Doi Chire Poha in Bangladesh. While doi means yoghurt in Bengali, Chire is flattened rice or chiwda.

“India mai aapne bahut tarah ke pohe dekhe honge, lekin aaj hum aapko dikhane wale hai Bangladeshi poha (In India, you must have seen various kinds of poha, but today we are going to show you Bangladeshi style poha),” the food blogger said.

The video opens with a local street vendor preparing doi chire by taking two generous scoops of soaked (overnight) poha. Next, he adds some salt and sugar. It is followed by one chopped banana. Just when you are thinking it looks like another healthy alternative to overnight-soaked oats, the street vendor adds a rasgulla to it. The dish is finished off with some milk and curd.

“World's most unique poha,” read the caption of the post. Check it out here:

The video of Bangladeshi poha, which has so far clocked over 11 million views, didn't go down well among users. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Indore: band karo mai hath jodh kar guzarish karta hu (please stop this, I request you).”

Another said, “Bhai voh zehr dalna bhul gaye aap [You forgot to add some poison].”

A person said, “MP walo aankhein band kar lo dekha nahi jayega [People who are from MP (Madhya Pradesh) should not watch this].”

“Odisha chalo, isse behtar khila denge [you should come to Odisha, the poha is much better],” read a comment.

A user commented: “Indore left the chat.”

What are your thoughts about this Bangladeshi Doi Chire? Tell us in the comments.