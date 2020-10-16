World Food Day 2020: PM Modi Releases Rs 75 Coin And Congratulates FAO on 75th Anniversary

World Food Day 2020 is celebrated on October 16 every year.

World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 every year. This global event endeavors to raise awareness on depleting food resources and highlights the need to bring equal nutrition to all. This year's World Food Day is of great importance as the world is grappling with disturbed food systems in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The day also marks the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which was established by the United Nations in the year 1945. To celebrate the importance of food and agriculture in India, PM Narendra Modi released a commemorate coin of INR 75 denomination and also dedicated new 17 crops to the nation.



World Food Day 2020 aims to give impetus to agriculture and development of healthy foods and eradicate the problem of malnutrition and undernutrition, which is rampant in many parts of the world, including India. PM Narendra Modi took this as an opportunity to gift to the farmers of the country - 17 newly-developed biofortified varieties of eight crops.





While releasing the coin, PM Modi spoke about India's long-standing association with the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization, which launched World Food Day. "The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with the organisation. Indian civil service officer Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time," the official statement said.





This year's Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the World Food Program is a big achievement. India is happy that our contribution and association with it has been historic," said PM Narendra Modi.





PM Narendra Modi also revealed how India has successfully achieved food security in spite of food and health crisis brought on by COVID-19. "While many other countries are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic to provide food security to people, Indian farmers broke the last year's food production record. In fact, the export of Essential Agriculture Commodities recorded an increase of more than 40%."



Food is the bedrock of our life process. World Food Day is seen as a significant initiative to provide healthy, nutrient-rich food to all, including poor and vulnerable communities. "The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition, and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition," the statement added.



PM Narendra Modi concluded by congratulating the Food And Agriculture Organization and wished it to grow further and help the world overcome food scarcity.

















