Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan in Europe for their upcoming film Bawaal. The elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor is a big foodie and someone who doesn't shy away from showing her culinary trails to fans on social media. Today, Varun shared a fun video on Instagram Stories where we could see Janhvi gorging on a lip-smacking meal. She could be seen having something that looked like pita bread along with some greens. Varun says, “Happy Guru Purnima.” To this, she replies, “Say it with feeling.” Varun repeats the same line with more intensity. To this, Janhvi again, says, “Aur emotions ke saath (with more emotions).” Varun then states, “Khana kha.” Janhvi replies, “bless you,” and goes back to enjoying her meal. Varun captioned the video as “Not my guru.”





Take a look:

Varun Dhawan posted this video of Janhvi Kapoor that was later deleted.

Janhvi Kapoor may be busy shooting for her next project, but without compromising on her foodie side. She takes out time for some sinful indulgences and we have proof. The actress satiated her sweet tooth with some yummy delights recently and her Instagram Stories stand as testimony to the statement. She shared a snippet from her dessert diaries and made us slurp. We saw about four slices of different cakes decorated with a variety of toppings. Janhvi wrote, “Thank you. Loved the treats!”

Janhvi Kapoor is a hardcore foodie and her gastronomic adventures are very interesting. When she wrapped up her Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, she shared a glimpse of her scrumptious breakfast platter on Instagram Stories. The plate featured slices of strawberries topped with a super tasty strawberry ice cream. The chocolate sauce drizzled on the surface made the dish appear all the more enticing. She stated, “Breakfast for champs,” as the caption.





Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us some major food goals over the last few days. She sent the internet by storm with her photo dump from Amsterdam. She was spotted spending a gala time at the beautiful place with her friends. In one of the pictures, she was seen seated with Nysa Devgan (Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter). However, it was the delicious spread in front of them that made us drool. We could see a plate of refreshing green salad, two sumptuous pizzas with certain toppings, some dips and drinks. Janhvi stated, “#amstagram.”





Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in GoodLuck Jerry Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Her appearance alongside Sara Ali Khan on 'Koffee With Karan' is also eagerly awaited.