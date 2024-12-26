Getting groceries delivered at home using online platforms has become a common and convenient practice in several cities. However, the experience often leads to some unexpected circumstances. In a recent Reddit post, a user from Bengaluru (@yashwantptl7), shared his unusual experience of ordering groceries from Instamart. In the post, the user revealed that after delivering his order, the agent requested one onion. The customer decided to give an onion to the agent but found the request awkward and confusing. The Redditor shared, "So this is what happened. In the evening having discussed with my wife what all grocery we needed, I ordered them. The delivery guy came to the door on the expected time."





Sharing the conversation, he added, "After greeting him with thanks, he said: sir, ek pyaaj mil sakta hai kya? Me: kyu? He: aise hi, khaane k liye. Me : okay.....after getting a pyaaj, I asked ... koi tantra mantra to nahi karoge na bhaiya ?? He: nahi sir(with an innocent smile) [After greeting him with thanks, he said: Sir, can I get an onion? Me: why? He: Just like that, to eat. Me: okay.....after getting an onion, I asked... You won't do any black magic with it brother? He: No sir (with an innocent smile)]."





The couple concluded that it might be difficult for the delivery agent to afford "expensive" vegetables. The Redditor said, "After he left taking the onion, me and my wife were discussing if he genuinely needed to eat it or going to do tantra mantra....my wife said maybe onion is so expensive here he might be asking for onion from everywhere he delivers so he has enough to make food using it."





The confused Redditor then asked, "Did anyone else experience this? Could anyone tell why he asked for this?"







People flooded the comments section with different reactions and views. Take a look:





"Poor guy eats roti with onion. Can't afford vegetables, very sad case," A Redditor expressed.





"Whatever his intentions were, OP I respect you for giving him one onion," another added.





One wrote, "India leads the world in vegetable production yet onion is so expensive. I don't understand it."





Another Redditor shared, "Could he be the same guy who asked for two tomatoes yesterday from me while delivering? Now this is getting interesting."