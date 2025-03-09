Neha Dhupia, a self-proclaimed foodie, never misses a chance to share her culinary adventures with her Instagram family. From indulging in Mexican cuisine to experimenting with a gluten-free diet, she keeps her followers updated on her food journey. The actress kicked off her weekend on a healthy and delicious note, sharing a snapshot of her breakfast. The image featured a plate brimming with sliced strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Adding a fun touch to her post, Neha captioned it, "Berry berry good morning."

This is not the only foodie post we've seen from her in the past. Not too long ago, Neha was vacationing in Queensland, Australia, with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and their little ones, Guriq and Mehr. Being a foodie, she could not resist showing off some of the delicious treats she indulged in. In the photos she shared on Instagram, we could spot a mouthwatering seafood pasta, a fizzy drink with a slice of lime, and a bowl of pasta. Neha revealed her love for pasta, calling it her "comfort spot." Click here to read the full story.

Before jetting off to Queensland, Neha Dhupia gave fans a peek into her cosy Christmas celebrations. She spent the festive season surrounded by family and friends, soaking in the holiday spirit. Her pictures perfectly captured the warmth of the season-big smiles, hearty laughs, and, of course, a table full of delicious treats. Looking at her snaps, it was clear that the best part of the holidays is not just the decorations or the gifts but the joy of being with loved ones. Here is the full story.

Neha Dhupia's foodie posts are simply too good to go unnoticed. What do you think she'll share next?