Have you ever wondered how celebrities look so fresh and radiant all the time? Well, a major chunk of credit goes to their healthy lifestyle, and clean eating habits. You would often find a lot of actors promoting nutritious food. Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree isn't any different. She is a strong advocate for healthy eating and also runs an Instagram series called #TuesdaytipswithB. In that, she explains the health benefits of various food items including fruits and vegetables. This time, she spoke about green beans or string beans. With a bowl of sumptuous green beans preparation in her hand, she stated that this vegetable is loaded with magnesium, potassium and fibres that are good for the body. Thereafter, the video also featured her making a healthy preparation of beans using a few home spices, perfectly garnished with some grated coconut on top.





In the caption, she mentioned that these greens are packed with vitamins A, C, K and folate. “Low calories, no fat and negligible sugars. It is fantastic when you're watching your waistline,” Bhagyashree wrote.

Well, Bhagyashree's food tales are not just restricted to greens. And, today, we have decided to revisit some of her yummy gastronomic adventures:

1. Thai Salad

Thai cuisine has a fan base of its own, and we think Bhagyashree is definitely a part of that gang. For those who don't know, her meals often feature yummy salads. Our favourite? The Green Papaya salad with tofu. If you are a fan of salad too, we have some delicious recipes waiting for you. Read here.

2. Makhana

A bowl of makhana has the power to lift your mood on a dull day. In one of her videos from the series “TuesdaytipswithB,” Bhagyashree discussed the benefits of white puff (makhana). She revealed that whenever she feels hungry and doesn't want to go for something heavy, makhanas become her go-to food. These small delights are “rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. They also give your body energy, improve digestion, and make your skin glow,” she added. Click here to read about it.





3. Another Day, Another Salad

How much green is too much green? Well, for Bhagyashree it's never enough. She made a strong case with her Monday healthy lunch. The wholesome salad featured capsicum, tomatoes, olives, spinach, and some microgreens. The dish was perfectly garnished with feta cheese. Read about it here.











We are taking notes from you, Bhagyashree!