If you are a foodie like us, then you surely know that scrolling through food apps can be quite fun. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that the process is no less than a stress-buster for us. We come across new places, unique food options, lucrative deals and offers and more - some of which grab our attention as well. While scrolling through a food delivery app, a Twitter user spotted something really funny. The person, named Akhil Sood, took to the micro-blogging site to share one-of-a-kind experience he had recently. And it was about the names of some late-night restaurants that left him in splits. Wondering what it could be? Let us spill the beans for you.





According to Akhil Sood, he was just "aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato" (may be, he meant Zomato). It was then he stumbled upon some unique food and restaurant names that left him amused to the core. Some of the bizarre food and eatery names were "dumb biryani" (instead of dum biryani), "Bhookha Sher", "Second Wife's Kitchen" and more.





Also Read: This Bizarre Restaurant Promises Terrible Service With Rude Staff; Here's Why

Read his complete post here:











In the Twitter thread, he further writes, "It's a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour." Inevitably, the post garnered a lot of attention in no time. And people started reacting to it with funny comments and laughing emojis.





"What website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? Guess we'll never find out!" read a comment. Another person stated, "Lol! This tweet reminds me of "Hollywood Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let's Find Out!" from #BoJackHorseman". A third comment further read, "Inside you, there are two Bhookhas".





What are your thoughts on this funny post? Have you ever come across any such bizarre food and restaurant names while scrolling through food apps? Do let us know in the comments below.



