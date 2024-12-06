Bhumi Pednekar, known for her love of food, often shares her culinary experiences with her social media followers. So, when the actress treated herself to a lavish Bengali thali at ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, it was impossible not to take notice. Seated in the grandeur of the hotel's dining space, Bhumi Pednekar's plate showcased authentic Bengali flavours, comprising a treasure trove of local delicacies. The thali featured golden, puffed luchis - the classic Bengali-style puri - and traditional accompaniments like shukto. Also present were begun bharta, along with staples such as dal and steamed rice.

Bhumi's plate also featured a sweet and tangy mango or tomato chutney. No Bengali feast would be complete without desserts, and her thali showcased iconic sweets like rasgulla, sandesh, and mishti doi (sweet curd), making the spread truly irresistible. Bhumi captioned her post, "New city, new thali," and her expression said it all - it was the sheer joy of discovering local Bengali cuisine in Kolkata, where food is a celebration of life itself. Take a look:

This isn't the first time Bhumi Pednekar has shared her love for thalis. The actress has even referred to herself as a "thali girl" in the past. Just a few months ago, she posted a photo of a Gujarati thali before digging in. The thali contained an assortment of traditional dishes, including various types of rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, paneer sabji, and aloo matar sabzi, paired with Gujarati dal, kadhi, and a variety of chutneys. Read more about it here.

Once, Bhumi Pednekar's food diaries also showed her love for a Goan thali during a trip to the state. In a post, she shared an image of the Goan thali, complete with red rice, rich curry, dal, crispy fried fish, and a flavourful local sabzi - a feast fit for any foodie! Check it out here.

Thalis are a must-try for anyone wanting to truly experience the essence of a place through its food. If Bhumi Pednekar's thali posts have sparked your cravings, take a page from her book - dive into the flavours, savour the culture, and let each bite whisk you away.