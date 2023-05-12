Summer season is in full swing across India, and it's the perfect time to pack our bags and travel. From domestic destinations to experiences abroad, there's a lot of planning going on in our minds. Indian tourists love to travel and explore nearby cities like Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai. Dubai especially has a plethora of experiences to offer and is quite popular among Indian travellers. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently visited Dubai as she shared on her Instagram stories. In spite of her busy schedule, she took some time out and indulged in some good food. In fact, she even recommended the restaurant to her Instagram fan following of 7.3 million. Take a look at the story she shared:

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Is On A Food-Bingeing Spree And We Have Proof





The restaurant in Dubai that Bhumi Pednekar recommended was named Jun's. A fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Dubai, it serves progressive American Asian food. Sharing her love for the eatery, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Must try when in Dubai. Food is so so good." She even shared her own list of recommendations from the restaurant. "Schezuan eggplant. Bread with honey butter. Mushroom Pani Puri. Zatar Chaat. Sticky rice mango and passionfruit pudding. So so good," she added in her story.

Apart from being a food-lover and gourmand, Bhumi Pednekar also champions climate change and animal rights. The actress is a 'Climate Warrior' and also advocates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for UNDP India. A few weeks back, she shared a video on how we should all try to waste less food. Read more about it here.





On the film front, Bhumi Pednekar recently won the Filmfare Critics Award for best actress in 'Badhaai Do'. Her upcoming projects include 'Bhakshak' and 'The Lady Killer'.