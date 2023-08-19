Just a few days ago, Bhumi Pednekar was in Melbourne, Australia, for the IFFM awards, where she received the 'Disruptor Award'. Even during her escapade, her love for food was quite evident. The actress recently shared a collection of throwback pictures, taking us through some delightful food moments. In the first picture, we could see Bhumi munching on a bruschetta. Then, there were more photos of her enjoying different places in the city. The real treat came in the form of a video in which the actress was seen digging into a gooey choco lava cake. And as if that wasn't mouthwatering enough, there was also a scoop of matcha ice cream to accompany the warm cake. Take a look at her post below:

Even on the day of the awards, the air was filled with celebration and culinary delights. After securing the prize, Bhumi Pednekar had every reason to celebrate, and she chose to do so with a generous slice of apple pie. She shared several photos and videos from the event, and one particular video that captured our attention was the one in which she savoured a piece of pie served with a scoop of cream cheese. Brimming with joy, Bhumi captioned the post, "Last night went from winning an award to savouring the best apple pie. Thank you Melbourne and IFFM for the love," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Read the full story here.

Before her significant trip to Australia, Bhumi made a quick detour to Goa, where she basked in the sun and indulged in Mediterranean flavours. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a snapshot that was a feast for our food-hungry eyes. The snapshot captured the actress delving into a mouth-watering spread of hummus varieties served with grilled pita bread. One was the classic hummus, adorned with fresh green herbs. There was also beetroot hummus, elegantly garnished with black cumin, crunchy walnuts, and crumbled feta cheese. To read the full story, click here.

We're eagerly anticipating more food-filled adventures from Bhumi Pednekar.