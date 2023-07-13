Bhumi Pednekar's love for travel and all things tasty is an open secret. Her photo dumps intrigue us the most. And, it turns out that Bhumi was in the mood for Mediterranean cuisine on her recent Goa trip. How do we know, you ask? The actress has dropped a picture of her delectable meal on her Instagram stories, and we can't help but drool. Bhumi was seen relishing different types of hummus with grilled pita bread. We could see classic hummus garnished with some green herbs. Her meal also included beetroot hummus garnished with black cumin, walnuts and feta cheese.

Are you craving hummus now? Here are some easy and interesting recipes to make at home:

1. Chickpea Hummus

This classic hummus can be used as a snack dip, sandwich spread and so much more. Pakced with the goodness of chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, etc. it is also considered good for health. If you're on a high-protein diet, you must definitely try this hummus. Check out the recipe here.

2. Beetroot Hummus

Along with its aroma, the appearance of any food is what increases one's appetite. And when it comes to appearance, it's hard to find a version of hummus as beautiful as the beetroot one. That gorgeous pink colour makes it instantly irresistible. Recipe here.

3. Basil Pesto Hummus

The recipe brings you the best of both worlds. It amalgamates the most popular condiments—aromatic basil pesto and good old hummus. Sounds fascinating, doesn't it? What are you waiting for? Here is the recipe.

4. Red pepper hummus

This is another unique way of giving a twist to regular hummus. This is an amazing dip you cannot afford to miss out on. We must warn you beforehand that this might end up becoming your new favourite. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Lemony Hummus with Basil Dressing

In just 25 minutes, you can have the perfect summer dip, which is not only light to relish but also feels refreshing when you eat it. You can pair it with any chips, pita bread or nachos. Hurry up! Your recipe is here.





